Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:KNRRY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,032. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

