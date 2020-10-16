KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.32

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.32 and traded as low as $13.29. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 140,574 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $457.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

