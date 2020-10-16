Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

NYSE KTB opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.67, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.27 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2,356.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 412,435 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

