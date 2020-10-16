Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) and Medical Connections (NYSE:MCTH) Head to Head Survey

Medical Connections (OTCMKTS:MCTH) and Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medical Connections and Korn Ferry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Connections N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Korn Ferry $1.98 billion 0.87 $104.95 million $2.91 10.78

Korn Ferry has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Connections.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Korn Ferry shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Korn Ferry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Medical Connections and Korn Ferry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Connections 0 0 0 0 N/A Korn Ferry 0 2 2 0 2.50

Korn Ferry has a consensus price target of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 18.62%. Given Korn Ferry’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Korn Ferry is more favorable than Medical Connections.

Volatility & Risk

Medical Connections has a beta of -1.2, suggesting that its share price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korn Ferry has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Connections and Korn Ferry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Connections N/A N/A N/A Korn Ferry 1.70% 8.69% 4.09%

Summary

Korn Ferry beats Medical Connections on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Connections

Medical Connections Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Medical Connections, Inc., a healthcare staffing company, provides staffing services for allied professionals and nurses in the United States. The company offers recruiting and staffing services for permanent and temporary positions, with an option for the clients and candidates to choose the working arrangements. It serves hospitals and other healthcare facilities, such as physician practice groups, skilled nursing facilities, nursing homes, and sports medicine clinics with a range of staffing specialties that include various allied health professionals comprising rehabilitation therapists, speech language therapists, respiratory therapists, and radiation therapy technicians and nurses. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, and leadership development, as well as rewards and benefits to assist clients. In addition, the company provides RPO, project recruitment, and individual professional search and outsource recruiting solutions. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

