Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,824. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 527.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $149,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $65,023.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,732 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,402,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,849 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,285,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 604.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 752,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $11,317,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

