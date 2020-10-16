L'Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of L'Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AIQUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

OTCMKTS:AIQUY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 60,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,006. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. L'Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L'Air Liquide stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in L'Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

