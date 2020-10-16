Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LMRK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.26 million, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.65 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 36.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 66.8% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 131,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 52,780 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 46.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 145.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

