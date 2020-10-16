Laurentian Cuts Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$5.00

Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) (TSE:TRZ) had its price objective cut by Laurentian from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$18.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a tender rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) stock opened at C$4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.14. Transat A.T. Inc. has a one year low of C$3.56 and a one year high of C$16.37.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

