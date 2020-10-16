LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.00

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.00 and traded as low as $13.85. LCNB shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 9,778 shares changing hands.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of LCNB in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $181.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter. LCNB had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, analysts expect that LCNB Corp. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other LCNB news, Director Mary E. Bradford purchased 1,800 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in LCNB by 42.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

About LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

