Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oak Ridge Financial Services raised Legacy Housing to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Legacy Housing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.15. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $89,271.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $40,872,249.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,214,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,767,939.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,875 shares of company stock valued at $956,594. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth about $46,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 48.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Legacy Housing by 9.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

