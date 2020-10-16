Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Shares of Lemonade stock traded down $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,470. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.51.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lemonade stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

