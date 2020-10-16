Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LBRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

LBRT opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $898.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 3.22. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.31 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $49,507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 119,544 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.