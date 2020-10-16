LiDCO Group (LON:LID) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.33

LiDCO Group plc (LON:LID) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.33 and traded as low as $7.29. LiDCO Group shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 173,048 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 million and a PE ratio of 14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.33.

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides a range of closed and open pressure monitoring sets for use in the ICU, operating department, and Cath labs; and Stimpod NMS 450X, a quantitative neuromuscular blocking agent monitor.

