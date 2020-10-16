Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €224.87 ($264.55) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €218.08 ($256.56).

Shares of LIN traded down €5.25 ($6.18) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €195.45 ($229.94). The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €206.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €190.67. Linde has a one year low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a one year high of €221.70 ($260.82). The firm has a market cap of $102.68 billion and a PE ratio of 46.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

