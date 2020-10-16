LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on LivePerson from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LivePerson from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LPSN opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.40.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 5,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $305,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. State Street Corp boosted its position in LivePerson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,259,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 66,489 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in LivePerson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 715,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.