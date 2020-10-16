LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

LTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.81. 629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,304. The company has a current ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.80. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

