Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) (TSE:LUC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.54

Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) (TSE:LUC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.50. Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 110,430 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.46 million and a P/E ratio of -15.97.

Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) (TSE:LUC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.0208 EPS for the current year.

Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

