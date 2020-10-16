Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. 140166 reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lumentum from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.42.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE stock opened at $83.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.24. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $659,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,749,216.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $328,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,866,739 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter worth $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 3,704.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,216 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 32.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,395,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,086,000 after purchasing an additional 583,975 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Lumentum by 251.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,941,000 after purchasing an additional 834,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,807,000 after purchasing an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.