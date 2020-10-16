LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €470.33 ($553.33).

Several brokerages recently commented on MC. Credit Suisse Group set a €475.00 ($558.82) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €440.00 ($517.65) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €455.00 ($535.29) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €475.00 ($558.82) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €500.00 ($588.24) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of EPA MC opened at €403.00 ($474.12) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €406.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €375.25. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

