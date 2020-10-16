M Winkworth PLC (WINK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

WINK opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 126.70. M Winkworth has a 1-year low of GBX 65.26 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44.

M Winkworth (LON:WINK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 2.87 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Wednesday.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

