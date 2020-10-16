Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd (NYSE:MGU) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.84

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and traded as high as $18.19. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd shares last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 31,466 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 29.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 218,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 49,801 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 497,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 76,847 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 30.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 81,353 shares during the last quarter.

About Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

