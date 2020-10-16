Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) Insider Acquires £8,911.70 in Stock

Majestic Wine PLC (LON:WINE) insider Nicholas Devlin acquired 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of £8,911.70 ($11,643.19).

Nicholas Devlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Majestic Wine alerts:

On Friday, October 9th, Nicholas Devlin acquired 8,250 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £34,650 ($45,270.45).

On Friday, August 28th, Nicholas Devlin bought 4,651 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £21,255.07 ($27,769.89).

On Wednesday, August 12th, Nicholas Devlin bought 4,342 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 456 ($5.96) per share, for a total transaction of £19,799.52 ($25,868.20).

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Nicholas Devlin sold 2,031 shares of Majestic Wine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.24), for a total transaction of £8,144.31 ($10,640.59).

Shares of LON:WINE opened at GBX 440 ($5.75) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 440.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 395.98. The stock has a market cap of $305.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94. Majestic Wine PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 193.80 ($2.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 488.90 ($6.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Friday, July 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Majestic Wine

Majestic Wine plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and France. It operates through four segments: Retail, Commercial, Lay & Wheeler, and Naked Wines. The company also provides cellarage services; and business to business wine retailing to pubs, restaurants, and events.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Majestic Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majestic Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.