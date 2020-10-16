Malcolm Frank Clay Buys 5,000 Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) Director Malcolm Frank Clay acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$74,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,233,741.

CVE:GPV traded up C$0.45 on Friday, hitting C$17.62. 25,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.22. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,408.18, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.81.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$3.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.2096431 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

