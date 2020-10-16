Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Raised to $2.75 at Scotiabank

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGDPF. Laurentian reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.05.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

OTCMKTS:MGDPF opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.