Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MPC. Citigroup dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 248,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.