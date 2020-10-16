Marcus Schulz Sells 953 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Marcus Schulz sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $26,874.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,434.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $27.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $880.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.94, a PEG ratio of 93.77 and a beta of 1.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $25.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

