Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 192.6% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,300. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 28.81% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter.

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

