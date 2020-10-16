MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

HZO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.92.

HZO traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,725. MarineMax has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $628.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.69 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that MarineMax will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $142,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,019.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 73,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,691 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1,280.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

