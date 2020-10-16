Mark Patrick Mader Sells 40,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $2,197,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,022 shares in the company, valued at $32,025,398.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $1,917,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $1,905,600.00.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $60.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,362,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,194,000 after acquiring an additional 777,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,227,000 after purchasing an additional 638,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Smartsheet by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,551,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after purchasing an additional 366,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Smartsheet by 59.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,213,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,874,000 after purchasing an additional 821,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $53,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SMAR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.69.



Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

