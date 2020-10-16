Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $18.02 on Friday. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Marten Transport news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $463,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MRTN. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

