Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $280.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $246.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $311.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a buy rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM opened at $256.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.67. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.