Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the September 15th total of 551,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MMLP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,726. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $66.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 3.26. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $5.62.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $140.64 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 161,683 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 65,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

MMLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

