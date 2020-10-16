Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MASI has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $232.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.67. Masimo has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 20,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total transaction of $4,802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 25,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $6,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,492 shares of company stock valued at $26,785,868 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Masimo by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,231,000 after purchasing an additional 67,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Masimo by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Masimo by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

