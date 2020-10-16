Maverick Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $194,674.42 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $194,674.42 and approximately $2,361.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

