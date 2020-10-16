Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Downgraded to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock traded down $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 13,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $37.62.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

