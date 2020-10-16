Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MXIM. Maxim Group lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. 140166 lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a positive rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.88.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $887,451.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $398,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,915. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 20.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 56,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth about $1,356,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 431,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,980 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

