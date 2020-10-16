Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of MZDAY opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

