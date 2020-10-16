McBride (LON:MCB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.49

McBride plc (LON:MCB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.49 and traded as high as $61.20. McBride shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 20,710 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McBride in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 60.51. The stock has a market cap of $110.41 million and a P/E ratio of 16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.24.

McBride (LON:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 9.50 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that McBride plc will post 1588.5286488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McBride Company Profile (LON:MCB)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

