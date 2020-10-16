McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $179.37

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $179.37 and traded as high as $201.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares last traded at $198.01, with a volume of 317,226 shares trading hands.

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 29th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, November 30th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $997,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,789.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 38.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $470,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 206.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

