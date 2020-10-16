Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.06

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.06 and traded as high as $4.80. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 100,848 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DR. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $149.31 million and a P/E ratio of 16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.06.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

