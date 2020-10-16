Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Short Interest Down 43.8% in September

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 690,800 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the September 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 408,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

MEDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,857. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.95. Medpace has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $144.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,870,510.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,643 shares in the company, valued at $65,037,337.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,022,966 shares of company stock valued at $123,052,705 in the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

