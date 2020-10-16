Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $1,350.00 at Barclays

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,125.00 price target (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,190.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,085.31.

Mercadolibre stock opened at $1,257.89 on Wednesday. Mercadolibre has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $1,283.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,098.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $924.83. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Mercadolibre by 121.4% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

