Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 510,800 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 736,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 216,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

MERC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercer International stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Mercer International worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,480. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

