Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.11.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of MTH opened at $114.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.82.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $201,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,300 shares of company stock worth $20,491,499 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Meritage Homes by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Meritage Homes by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.