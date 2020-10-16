Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.11.
Shares of MTH opened at $114.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.82.
In related news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $201,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,300 shares of company stock worth $20,491,499 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Meritage Homes by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Meritage Homes by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Meritage Homes by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
