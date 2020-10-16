Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.45 ($11.11).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of Metro stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €8.86 ($10.42). 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $26.36 million and a PE ratio of -97.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €8.91 and a 200-day moving average of €8.82. Metro has a 12 month low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 12 month high of €13.70 ($16.12).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.