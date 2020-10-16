Metro (TSE:MRU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.82

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.82 and traded as high as $63.74. Metro shares last traded at $63.27, with a volume of 1,131,354 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Metro from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion and a PE ratio of 20.72.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metro, Inc. will post 3.4440124 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Metro Company Profile (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

