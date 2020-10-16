Michael J. Grippo Sells 1,680 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $159,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael J. Grippo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of Catalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $201,375.00.

Shares of CTLT opened at $92.20 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.68 and a 200 day moving average of $76.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 646.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 51.0% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Several research firms have commented on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $62.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

