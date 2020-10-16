Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.49

Shares of Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.34. Micro Imaging Technology shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 500 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.

About Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC)

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development of fluid monitoring systems for water monitoring, food processing, and clinical applications in the United States. The company is developing a non-biologically based system utilizing both proprietary hardware and software to determine the specific specie of an unknown microbe present in a fluid with a high degree of statistical probability.

