MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the September 15th total of 480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MICT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,618. MICT has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

In related news, insider Shamian Moran Rachel Amran sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Bialos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,424 shares of company stock worth $271,072 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MICT stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.15% of MICT worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MICT. Aegis began coverage on shares of MICT in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MICT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About MICT

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing and video telematics devices. Its products comprise tablets, on-board-computers, and dash cams that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for various work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

