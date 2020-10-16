Midway Limited (MWY.AX) (ASX:MWY) Insider Acquires A$10,200.00 in Stock

Midway Limited (MWY.AX) (ASX:MWY) insider Anthony (Tony) Price purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$10,200.00 ($7,285.71).
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79.
Midway Limited (MWY.AX) Company Profile
