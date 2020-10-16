Midway Limited (MWY.AX) (ASX:MWY) Insider Acquires A$10,200.00 in Stock

Midway Limited (MWY.AX) (ASX:MWY) insider Anthony (Tony) Price purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$10,200.00 ($7,285.71).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79.

Get Midway Limited (MWY.AX) alerts:

Midway Limited (MWY.AX) Company Profile

Midway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, processes, sells, markets, and exports woodfibre to the pulp and paper industries in Australia, Japan, China, and South East Asia. It operates through Wood Processing, Forestry Logistics, and Plantation Management segments. The company offers hardwood and softwood woodchips, as well as biomass woodchips and sawdust.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Midway Limited (MWY.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midway Limited (MWY.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.